April 26, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:12 am IST

Voting will begin at 7 a.m. today in 88 constituencies across 13 States in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Nearly 16 crore voters will cast their votes in 1.67 lakh polling stations.

A total of 1,202 candidates are in the fray, including 1,098 male, 102 female and two transgender contestants. Voting in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul, which was also scheduled to be held on April 26, was shifted to the third phase on May 7 following the death of Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ashok Balawi.

All 20 parliamentary seats in Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, six seats in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir would go to polls.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP, and actor-turned politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil are among some of the prominent candidates on the ballot today.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had issued notices to BJP chief J. P. Nadda on complaints of poll code violations by PM Modi during his election rally speech. A similar notice was also issued to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over complaints by the BJP against Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge also wrote to Modi, after the PM’s repeated attacks on Congress manifesto, saying that Modi was being “misinformed” and offered to meet him in person to explain the manifesto.