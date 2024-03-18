I will come out of Mysuru palace to listen to the people, says Yaduveer

March 18, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - MYSURU

“People need not have to come to the palace looking for me as I will come out of the palace to addressing public grievances upon being elected as the MP,” said BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family.

“There are no special privileges for us now. We are in a democracy, and all are common. If elected, I will be like any other MP and represent the people of Mysore-Kodagu constituency. I shall be accessible, and shall also reach out to the people on different platforms. I will come out of the palace to listen to the people. I will have my office outside the palace,” said Mr Wadiyar, at a media interaction in Mysuru on March 18.

Sitting MP Pratap Simmha, who was denied the ticket, was sitting next to Mr. Wadiyar at the media conference.

While expressing his displeasure on knowing he is losing the ticket to Mr. Wadiyar, Mr Simha had sarcastically remarked that the royals will have to mingle with commoners and get the roads cleaned, or take part in agitations (upon being elected as the MP). This triggered a commotion within the BJP local leadership, which has reverence for the Wadiyars.

Facing a volley of questions on whether being the scion of the erstwhile royal family and living in the palace will come in the way of discharging his duties as an MP if he is elected, Mr. Wadiyar said he shall be a political leader on all days of the year, except during the Dasara festivities when he has to perform certain rituals as part of the traditions practiced since centuries.

Expressing confidence of his victory, Mr. Wadiyar said the entire party, the party leaders and workers are supporting him. “I have no fears. I am confident of my win.”

When reporters asked whether his recent social activity, sipping a cup of tea or drinking tender coconut on the roadside, which was trending on social media, were due to the elections, Mr. Wadiyar shot back, “I had been doing all this before, but there were no cameras.”

Mr. Wadiyar denied reports that his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar is not in favour of his contest. “One should not come to a conclusion just because she has not commented on my candidature. Her support and blessings will always be there for me,” he replied.

