Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hrithik Roshan casts vote in Mumbai

Updated - May 21, 2024 08:15 am IST

Published - May 20, 2024 02:26 pm IST

Hrithik, star of films like ‘Krrish’ and ‘Fighter’, was accompanied by his father, veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan, and other members of his family

The Hindu Bureau

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, May 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_20_2024_000216A)

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stepped out to cast his vote in Mumbai in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections. Roshan, star of films like Krrish and Fighter, was accompanied by his father, veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan, and other members of his family. They later posed for pictures, displaying their inked fingers to the cameras.

Mumbai: Actors Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan with family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, May 20, 2024.

Mumbai: Actors Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, May 20, 2024.

Several Bollywood celebrities exercised their franchise by casting their votes on Monday.

Earlier in the day, actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Molhtra, Suniel Shetty, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan and others also cast their votes in various polling booths in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, aged 88 and sporting a fedora in the Mumbai heat, posed for photographs after casting his vote. Dharmendra’s wife, BJP MP Hema Malini, also arrived at the polling booth with daughter Esha Deol. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also stepped out to vote.

Polling is underway in 13 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai. This is the final round of polling in the state.

