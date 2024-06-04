Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: How to check election results?

As the country prepares and awaits for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, it is imperative to understand the process of checking the results. While the elections are being held from April 19 to the June 1, the results will declared on the June 4.

In the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, 960 million voters will decide who will be the majority in Lok Sabha. The 2024 General elections are to be held to elect the 543 members of India’s 18th Lok Sabha, which is the lower house of the Indian parliament.

State Assembly elections are also simultaneously being held in the following four States: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

How to check election results?

The election results can be checked on the official site of the Election Commission of India.

The State-wise result will be available on the website as well.

One can also watch election results on Television news channels and their live streaming in Youtube channels.

The results will also be available on the voter helpline app and also you can track the result on The Hindu Website .

Steps to check election results online:

1. Go to the official Election Commission of India (ECI) website: https://www.eci.gov.in/

Or

You can directly access the 2024 Lok Sabha Election page: https://elections24.eci.gov.in/

2. Click on the menu on top left of the ECI page.

3. Click on election results under the election management tab.

4. You will get the full result page: https://results.eci.gov.in/AcResultByeJan2024/index.htm

Steps to check election results through the app:

1. Download the Voter Helpline app (official ECI app) through App Store (Apple devices) or Play Store (Android devices).

2. Register yourself on the app to stay updated or skip registration to quickly check the results.

3. Go to the tab of ‘Election Results’ which will link you to the results being displayed on the official website.

Or

3. Go to the tab of ‘Elections’.

4. Go to the tab of ‘Current Elections’.

5. Go to the tab of ‘Results’ from which you can access the details to get election results.

What not to do while checking election results?

In order to ensure that the results are reliable, one must only use credible sources. This means that it is important to fact check all information obtained on social media and not blindly believe any information received before the official declaration by ECI.

There are also exit poll results which will be released after the final phase of voting before the official results are out. An exit poll is a survey of questions that are asked to every voter coming out from the polling booth after voting.

