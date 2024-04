Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Full list of TMC candidates and their constituencies

April 20, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 42 names for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the State.

Though part of INDIA bloc, the Trinamool Congress is going solo in West Bengal after talks with the Congress for an alliance failed to take off.

The big names include Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar), Gopal Lama (Darjeeling), also former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan (Berhampore) and actor Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol). TMC party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is contesting from Diamond Harbour against BJP candidate Abhijith Das Bobby.

Ms. Moitra who was expelled from the Lok Sabha for alleged unethical conduct, had won the Krishnanagar constituency in 2019 election. Amrita Roy from BJP is the opponent for Ms. Moitra.

West Bengal will go to polls in seven phases with voting starting on April 19.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting from TMC:

1. Cooch Behar - Jagadish Chandra Basunia

2. Alipurduars (ST) - Prakash Chik Barik

3. Jalpaiguri (SC) - Nirmal Chandra Roy

4. Darjeeling - Gopal Lama

5. Raiganj - Krishna Kalyani

6. Balurghat - Biplab Mitra

7. Maldaha Uttar - Prasun Banerjee

8. Maldaha Dakshin - Sahnawaz Ali Raihan

9. Jangipur - Khalilur Rahaman

10. Baharampur - Yusuf Pathan

11. Murshidabad - Abu Taher Khan

12. Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra

13. Ranaghat(SC) - Mukut Mani Adhikari

14. Bangaon(SC) - Biswajit Das

15. Barrackpur - Partha Bhowmick

16. Dum Dum - Saugata Roy

17. Barasat - Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

18. Basirhat - Haji Nurul Islam

19. Jaynagar(SC) - Pratima Mondal

20. Mathurapur(SC) - Bapi Haldar

21. Diamond Harbour - Abhishek Banerjee

22. Jadavpur - Sayani Gosh

23. Kolkata Dakshin - Mala Roy

24. Kolkata Uttar - Sudip Bandopadhyay

25. Howrah - Prasun Banerjee

26. Uluberia - Sajda Ahmed

27. Serampore - Kalyan Banjerjee

28. Hooghly - Rachana Banerjee

29. Arambag(SC) - Mitali Bag

30. Tamluk - Debangshu Bhattacharya

31. Kanthi - Uttam Barik

32. Ghatal - Deepal Adhikari

33. Jhargram(ST) - Kherwal Soren

34. Medinipur - June Malia

35. Puruila - Santiram Mahato

36. Bankura - Arup Chakraborty

37. Bishnupur(SC) - Sujata Mondal

38. Bardhaman Purba(SC) - Dr Sharmila Sarkar

39. Bardhaman-Durgapur - Kriti Azad

40. Asansol - Shatrughan Sinha

41. Bolpur - Asit Mal

42. Birbhum - Satabdi Roy

