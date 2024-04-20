Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Full list of Samajwadi Party candidates and their constituencies

April 20, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has so far released 57 names of the candidates contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under their tickets.

The party will be contesting 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is home to the highest number of Lok Sabha seats (80) and hence has a key role to play for any party to emerge victorious.

The SP is a party of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the main Opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Particular to the State of Uttar Pradesh, SP comprises the most candidates within the INDIA and is therefore the largest Opposition.

As part of the pre-poll alliance, the SP has tied up with the Congress and the All India Trinamool Congressin Uttar Pradesh. It is also supporting INDIA bloc partners in other States. As per the arrangement, the Congress is contesting in 17 seats.

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav will be contesting again from the Mainpuri constituency from where Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party Founder, had previously contested. In Rampur, which is considered the bastion of party veteran Azam Khan - now in jail - the party has fielded Mohibullah Nadvi.

The following is the list of 57 candidates and their respective constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh:

1. Kairana - Iqra Hasan

2. Muzaffarnagar - Harendra Singh Malik

3. Bijnor - Deepak Saini

4. Nagina - Manoj Kumar

5. Moradabad - Ruchi Veera

6. Rampur - Mohibullah Nadvi

7. Sambhal - Zia ur Rahman Barq

8. Meerut - Sunita Verma Pradhan

9. Baghpat - Amarpal Sharma

10. Gautam Buddh Nagar - Mahendra Nagar

11. Aligarh - Bijendra Singh

12. Hathras - Jasveer Valmiki

13. Agra - Suresh Chand Kadam

14. Firozabad - Akshay Yadav

15. Mainpuri - Dimple Yadav

16. Etah - Devesh Shakya

17. Badaun - Shivpal Singh Yadav

18. Aonla - Neeraj Maurya

19. Bareilly- Praveen Singh Aron

20. Pilibhit - Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar

21. Shahjahanpur - Rajesh Kashyap

22. Kheri - Utkarsh Verma

23. Dhaurahra - Anand Bhadauriya

24. Hardoi - Usha Verma

25. Misrikh - Manoj Kumar Rajwanshi

26. Unnao - Annu Tandon

27. Mohanlalganj - R. K. Chaudhary

28. Lucknow - Ravidas Mehrotra

29. Sultanpur - Rambhual Nishad

30. Pratapgarh - S. P. Singh Patel

31. Farrukhabad - Naval Kishore Shakya

32. Etawah - Jitendra Dohre

33. Akbarpur - Raja Ram Pal

34. Jalaun - Narayan Das Ahirwar

35. Hamirpur - Ajendera Singh Rajput

36. Banda - Shivshankar Singh Patel

37. Kaushambi - Pushpendra Saroj

38. Phulpur - Amarnath Maurya

39. Faizabad - Awadhesh Prasad

40. Ambedkar Nagar - Lalji Verma

41. Bahraich - Ramesh Gautam

42. Shravasti - Ram Shiromani Verma

43. Gonda - Shreya Verma

44. Domariyaganj - Bhishma Shankar Tiwari

45. Basti - Ram Prasad Chaudhary

46. Sant Kabir Nagar - Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad

47. Gorakhpur - Kajal Nishad

48. Kushi Nagar - Ajay Pratap Singh

49. Lalganj - Daroga Saroj

50. Azamgarh - Dharmendra Yadav

51. Ghosi - Rajiv Rai

52. Salempur - Ramashankar Rajbhar

53. Jaunpur - Babu Singh Kushwaha

54. Machhlishahr - Priya Saroj

55. Ghazipur - Afzal Ansari

56. Chandauli - Virendra Singh

57. Mirzapur - Rajendra S. Bind