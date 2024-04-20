Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Full list of Samajwadi Party candidates and their constituencies

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has so far released 57 names of the candidates contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under their tickets.
The party will be contesting 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is home to the highest number of Lok Sabha seats (80) and hence has a key role to play for any party to emerge victorious.
The SP is a party of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the main Opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Particular to the State of Uttar Pradesh, SP comprises the most candidates within the INDIA and is therefore the largest Opposition.
As part of the pre-poll alliance, the SP has tied up with the Congress and the All India Trinamool Congressin Uttar Pradesh. It is also supporting INDIA bloc partners in other States. As per the arrangement, the Congress is contesting in 17 seats.
Mr. Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav will be contesting again from the Mainpuri constituency from where Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party Founder, had previously contested. In Rampur, which is considered the bastion of party veteran Azam Khan - now in jail - the party has fielded Mohibullah Nadvi.
The following is the list of 57 candidates and their respective constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh:
1. Kairana - Iqra Hasan
2. Muzaffarnagar - Harendra Singh Malik
3. Bijnor - Deepak Saini
4. Nagina - Manoj Kumar
5. Moradabad - Ruchi Veera
6. Rampur - Mohibullah Nadvi
7. Sambhal - Zia ur Rahman Barq
8. Meerut - Sunita Verma Pradhan
9. Baghpat - Amarpal Sharma
10. Gautam Buddh Nagar - Mahendra Nagar
11. Aligarh - Bijendra Singh
12. Hathras - Jasveer Valmiki
13. Agra - Suresh Chand Kadam
14. Firozabad - Akshay Yadav
15. Mainpuri - Dimple Yadav
16. Etah - Devesh Shakya
17. Badaun - Shivpal Singh Yadav
18. Aonla - Neeraj Maurya
19. Bareilly- Praveen Singh Aron
20. Pilibhit - Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar
21. Shahjahanpur - Rajesh Kashyap
22. Kheri - Utkarsh Verma
23. Dhaurahra - Anand Bhadauriya
24. Hardoi - Usha Verma
25. Misrikh - Manoj Kumar Rajwanshi
26. Unnao - Annu Tandon
27. Mohanlalganj - R. K. Chaudhary
28. Lucknow - Ravidas Mehrotra
29. Sultanpur - Rambhual Nishad
30. Pratapgarh - S. P. Singh Patel
31. Farrukhabad - Naval Kishore Shakya
32. Etawah - Jitendra Dohre
33. Akbarpur - Raja Ram Pal
34. Jalaun - Narayan Das Ahirwar
35. Hamirpur - Ajendera Singh Rajput
36. Banda - Shivshankar Singh Patel
37. Kaushambi - Pushpendra Saroj
38. Phulpur - Amarnath Maurya
39. Faizabad - Awadhesh Prasad
40. Ambedkar Nagar - Lalji Verma
41. Bahraich - Ramesh Gautam
42. Shravasti - Ram Shiromani Verma
43. Gonda - Shreya Verma
44. Domariyaganj - Bhishma Shankar Tiwari
45. Basti - Ram Prasad Chaudhary
46. Sant Kabir Nagar - Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad
47. Gorakhpur - Kajal Nishad
48. Kushi Nagar - Ajay Pratap Singh
49. Lalganj - Daroga Saroj
50. Azamgarh - Dharmendra Yadav
51. Ghosi - Rajiv Rai
52. Salempur - Ramashankar Rajbhar
53. Jaunpur - Babu Singh Kushwaha
54. Machhlishahr - Priya Saroj
55. Ghazipur - Afzal Ansari
56. Chandauli - Virendra Singh
57. Mirzapur - Rajendra S. Bind