Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Full list of Rashtriya Janata Dal candidates and their constituencies

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announces candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar and Jharkhand, forming alliance with INC in Jharkhand

April 20, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti speaks to the media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Danapur, in Patna recently.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti speaks to the media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Danapur, in Patna recently. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released the names of the candidates contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under their tickets.

The RJD will be contesting in 23 seats in Bihar and in one seat in Jharkhand. In both of the States, the party will be contesting as a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. 

The RJD is contesting from most constituencies in Bihar, making it the largest Opposition party in the State. 

Alok Kumar Mehta, one of the founder members of the RJD will be contesting from the Ujiarpur constituency. Misa Bharti, founder and current party president and daughter of Lalu Prasad, is contesting from the Pataliputra constituency. 

Following is a list of the RJD candidates and their respective constituencies in the State of Bihar: 

1. Valmiki Nagar - Deepak Yadav

2. Sheohar - Ritu Jaiswal

3. Sitamarhi - Arjun Rai

4. Madhubani - Ali Ashraf Fatmi

5. Supaul - Chandrahas Chaupal

6. Araria - Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam

7. Purnia - Beema Bharti

8. Madhepura - Professor KumarChandradeep

9. Darbhanga - Lalit Kumar Yadav

10. Vaishali - Munna Shukla

11. Siwan- Awadh Bihari Choudhary

12. Saran- Rohini Acharya

13. Hajipur (SC) - Shiv Chandra Ram

14. Ujiarpur - Alok Kumar Mehta

15. Banka - Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav

16. Munger - Anita Devi Mahto

17. Pataliputra - Misa Bharti

18. Buxar - Sudhakar Singh

19. Jahanabad - Surendra Prasad Yadav

20. Aurangabad - Abhay Kushwaha

21. Gaya (SC) - Kumar Sarvjeet

22. Nawada - Shravan Kushwaha

23. Jamui (SC) - Archana Ravidas

While the alliance primarily comprises the Indian National Congress (INC) in Jharkhand, the State’s current Chief Minister Champai Soren also belongs to the alliance and is a part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). 

The following RJD candidate is contesting in Jharkhand: 

1. Palamau (SC) - Mamta Bhuiyan

