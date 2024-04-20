ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Full list of Janata Dal (United) candidates and their constituencies

April 20, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

Janata Dal (United) announces 16 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, part of BJP-led NDA alliance

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the supporters during a public meeting in support of Janata Dal (United) candidates Santosh Kushwaha and Dulal Chandra Goswami for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Purnia on April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Janata Dal (United) has released the names of the candidates contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under their tickets. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

The party will be contesting 16 seats from Bihar, where they are currently the major ruling party. Bihar has a total of 40 constituencies, where JD(U) is contesting as a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party- (BJP-) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As part of the pre-poll alliance, the JD(U) has tied up with the BJP, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha in Bihar.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

The following is the list of 16 candidates and their respective constituencies in Bihar

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Valmiki Nagar - Sunil Kumar Kushwaha

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

2. Sheohar - Lovely Anand

3. Sitamarhi - Devesh Chandra Thakur

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Jhanjharpur - Ramprit Mandal

5. Supaul - Dileshwar Kamait

6. Kishanganj - Mujahid Alam

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Katihar - Dulal Chandra Goswami

8. Purnia - Santosh Kumar Kushwaha

9. Madhepura - Dinesh Chandra Yadav

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Gopalganj (SC) - Alok Kumar Suman

11. Siwan - Vijay Laxmi Kushwaha

12. Bhagalpur - Ajay Kumar Mandal

13. Banka - Giridhari Yadav

14. Munger - Rajiv Ranjan Singh

15. Nalanda - Kaushalendra Kumar

16. Jahanabad - Chandeshwar Prasad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US