Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Full list of Janata Dal (United) candidates and their constituencies

April 20, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

The Janata Dal (United) has released the names of the candidates contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under their tickets.

The party will be contesting 16 seats from Bihar, where they are currently the major ruling party. Bihar has a total of 40 constituencies, where JD(U) is contesting as a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party- (BJP-) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As part of the pre-poll alliance, the JD(U) has tied up with the BJP, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha in Bihar.

The following is the list of 16 candidates and their respective constituencies in Bihar:

1. Valmiki Nagar - Sunil Kumar Kushwaha

2. Sheohar - Lovely Anand

3. Sitamarhi - Devesh Chandra Thakur

4. Jhanjharpur - Ramprit Mandal

5. Supaul - Dileshwar Kamait

6. Kishanganj - Mujahid Alam

7. Katihar - Dulal Chandra Goswami

8. Purnia - Santosh Kumar Kushwaha

9. Madhepura - Dinesh Chandra Yadav

10. Gopalganj (SC) - Alok Kumar Suman

11. Siwan - Vijay Laxmi Kushwaha

12. Bhagalpur - Ajay Kumar Mandal

13. Banka - Giridhari Yadav

14. Munger - Rajiv Ranjan Singh

15. Nalanda - Kaushalendra Kumar

16. Jahanabad - Chandeshwar Prasad