Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies

April 20, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

A list of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party supporters install a poster in support of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, at ITO foot over bridge in New Delhi.File | Photo Credit: ANI

A party that formed in 2012 by Arvind Kejriwal following the anti-corruption movement, the AAP has grown rapidly to capture power in Punjab and Delhi.

While the AAP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, it is going solo in Punjab and contesting in four seats in Delhi, two in Gujarat and one in Haryana. It is supporting the the Congress in Chandigarh and Gujarat. 

Contesting in all 13 seats in Punjab, AAP’s candidate list includes 5 Cabinet Ministers, and Punjabi actor Karmajeet Anmol (Faridkot).

For Jalandhar constituency in Punjab,the party first nominated the sitting MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku but later he joined the BJP. Following it the AAP approached Pawan Kumar Tinu from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for contesting from Jalandhar. Mr. Tinu is an active indigenous community leader from Doaba region in Punjab.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting from AAP:

Delhi (No.of constituencies-7)

1. East Delhi - Kuldeep Kumar

2. New Delhi - Somnath Bharthi

3. West Delhi - Mahabadi Mishra

4. South Delhi - Sahiram Pehalwan

Gujarat (No.of constituencies-26)

1. Bhavnagar - Umesh Makwana

2. Bharuch - Chaitar Vastava

Haryana (No.of constituencies-10)

1. Kurukshetra - Sushil Gupta

Punjab (No.of constituencies-13)

1. Gurdaspur - Amansher Singh(Shery Kalsi)

2. Amritsar - Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

3. Khadoor Sahib - Laljith Singh Bhullar

4. Jalandhar(SC) - Pawan Kumar Tinu

5. Hoshiarpur - Raj Kumar Chabbewal

6. Anandpur Sahib - Malvinder Singh Kang

7. Ludhiana - Ashok Parashar Pappi

8. Fatehgarh Sahib(SC) - Gurpreet Singh GP

9. Faridkot(SC) - Karamjith Anmol

10. Firozpur - Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar

11. Bathinda - Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

12. Sangrur - Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

13. Patiala - Dr.Balbir Singh

