Lok Sabha elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power, albeit without the BJP having a simple majority like it did in its last two terms.

The findings presented here are from the post-poll study by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi. The survey was conducted between 21st April to 3rd June, 2024.

A total of 19,663 respondents spread across 23 States of India – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The survey was conducted in 772 polling stations (PSs) spread across 193 Assembly Constituencies (AC) in 191 Parliamentary Constituencies (PC).