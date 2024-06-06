GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey

Post-poll analysis of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP fell short of achieving a simple majority

Published - June 06, 2024 07:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A BJP supporter walks by a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gujarat BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on June 4, 2024.

A BJP supporter walks by a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gujarat BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on June 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power, albeit without the BJP having a simple majority like it did in its last two terms.

The findings presented here are from the post-poll study by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi. The survey was conducted between 21st April to 3rd June, 2024.

A total of 19,663 respondents spread across 23 States of India – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The survey was conducted in 772 polling stations (PSs) spread across 193 Assembly Constituencies (AC) in 191 Parliamentary Constituencies (PC).

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / Bharatiya Janata Party / election

Collection - 6 stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File
Premium
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Modi factor seems to have stagnated over a decade
Sandeep Shastri
Premium
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Personal financial conditions played key role in voting choice
Sanjeer Alam
Premium
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Evaluating government’s performance and its impact on voting patterns
Vibha Attri,Naman Jaju
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP president J.P. Nadda as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other leaders greet during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Premium
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Despite discontent NDA given another chance
Devesh Kumar,Rishikesh Yadav
Social split: While the BJP continues to hold on to the votes of the rich, the middle class seems to be less intense in its support.
Premium
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: A return to an era of genuine coalitions
Sandeep Shastri,Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar
Comment
Post-poll survey | Methodology
Lokniti Team

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.