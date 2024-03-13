Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Congress woos women; announces ‘Nari Nyay’ guarantee as part of its manifesto

March 13, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Mumbai

The Congress on March 13 announced the “Nari Nyay” guarantee as part of its manifesto. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi announced these guarantees while addressing a Mahila Sammelan in Maharashtra’s Dhule as part of his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

Mr. Gandhi announced five guarantees, including ₹1 lakh annually into the bank accounts of poor women and 50% in government jobs if his party is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Before Mr. Gandhi’s speech, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party’s guarantees were “pathar ki lakeer” and not a “jumla”.

Here are the schemes that the party has announced:

Mahalaxmi Guarantee: An annual financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to each woman from economically weaker families.

Half the population, full rights: Under this, the Government will give 50% reservation in all government jobs for women.

Shakti ka Samman: The Congress government will double the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day meal workers.

Adhikar Maitri: A paralegal, i.e. legal assistant, will be appointed in every panchayat in the form of Adhikar Maitri to make women aware of their rights and to provide necessary help.

Savitribai Phule Hostel: The party has promised to set up at least one working women’s hostel in all district headquarters across India and the number of these hostels would be doubled across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

