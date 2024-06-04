Sunil Bose of the Congress has gained a comfortable lead in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency against his main rival S. Balaraj of the BJP, and is all set to wrest the seat from the saffron party.

Mr. Bose, son of Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, has secured a lead of nearly 84,000 votes, polling 3,93,441 votes against 3,09,810 votes by Mr. Balaraj.

The reserved constituency was represented by V. Srinivas Prasad of the BJP, who passed away recently.

Mr. Bose has been consistently leading since the start of counting. At the end of 14 rounds of counting, the Congress candidate was leading by a handsome margin. Mr. Bose got a lead in the range of 5,000 to 10,000 votes in every round of counting.

The Congress was confident of making a big impact in the constituency. The party workers and the supporters of Mr. Bose and Dr. Mahadevappa were in celebratory mood over the outcome even before the official announcement of the result.

