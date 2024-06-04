ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Election Results 2024: B.Y. Raghavendra of BJP is leading in Shivamogga

Updated - June 04, 2024 04:46 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 04:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP workers are already in celebration mood in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Shivamogga constituency B.Y. Raghavendra | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa, is leading in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat by 1.7 lakh votes with respect to his nearest rival, Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar, daughter of former CM S. Bangarappa and wife of Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar.

Earlier, Mr. Raghavendra had defeated S. Bangarappa in 2009 and Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa in the 2018 by-election. This time, he is leading against another member of the family – Geetha Shivaraj Kumar.

BJP workers are already in celebration mood in Shivamogga.

