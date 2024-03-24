ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections | BJP names 111 more candidates; fields actors Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil

March 24, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - New Delhi

In the BJP list, it dropped Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey, V.K. Singh besides MP Varun Gandhi

PTI

BJP has fielded actors Kangana Ranaut from Mandi LS constituency while Ramayana fame Arun Govil has got the ticket from Meerut constituency. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/PTI

The BJP on March 24 named 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh, besides MP Varun Gandhi, while fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest from Sambalpur and the party's spokesperson Sambit Patra will try his luck from Puri once again after losing out in a close contest in 2019.

The party fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, while Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has dropped ex-Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada constituency. Actor Arun Govil, who played Ram in popular TV serial Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US