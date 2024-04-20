GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates | Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls registers 62.37% polling

Phase 1 of Lok Sabha election held amid violence in Manipur, IED explosion in Chhattisgarh; BJP, Congress accuse each other of violating Model Code of Conduct

April 20, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Association of the Blind guided several visually challenged voters to their respective booths in Tondiarpet under the Chennai North Parliamentary constituency on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Association of the Blind guided several visually challenged voters to their respective booths in Tondiarpet under the Chennai North Parliamentary constituency on Friday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The voter turnout in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19, which sealed the fate of candidates in 102 constituencies across 21 States, was 62.37%.

The voting percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations are obtained, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a statement. The poll body also commended the “high” voter turnout “despite the heatwave”.

There will be “chaos” if the Supreme Court starts entertaining petitions against rejection of nomination papers, an apex court Bench said on April 19 while dismissing the plea of a man from Bihar who intended to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate but his papers were rejected.

Follow live updates here:

  • April 20, 2024 01:04
    Despite heatwave, Phase I of Lok Sabha polls registers 62.37% polling

    Polling has been completed for 10 States and union territories in this phase, including in Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and all most north-eastern States. Prominent leaders such as Nitin Gadkari, Kanimozhi, Gaurav Gogoi and Bhupendra Yadav were among the contestants in this phase.

