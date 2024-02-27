ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | AAP announces candidates for four seats in Delhi

February 27, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP will be fighting four seats under the 4-3 agreement with the Congress.

The Hindu Bureau

AAP leader Somnath Bharti will be contesting from New Delhi LS constituency as the party announced candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, in New Delhi on February 27.

AAP will be fighting four seats under the 4-3 agreement with the Congress.

The announcement was made by the Parliamentary Affairs Committee. According to the panel, Somnath Bharti will contest from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar Monu from East Delhi and Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further said that Sushil Gupta will contest from Kurukshetra which is the single seat from Haryana it will be contesting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US