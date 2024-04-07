ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha election: Rotary District 3181’s public image wing stages 21 voter awareness street plays in four districts of Karnataka

April 07, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Rotary 3181 district’s public image wing staged 21 voter awareness street plays in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar districts between March 31 and April 1. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 25-member public image wing team of Rotary District 3181 staged 21 street plays on voting awareness and road safety in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar districts between March 31 and April 1.

The team, led by K. Vishwas Shenoy, District Chair of Public Image, first staged the play at the Vivekanand Engineering College in Puttur on March 31. This was followed by street plays in Sullia, Bellare, Subrahmanya, Ujire, Moodibidri, Kinnigoli, Surathkal, Mangaluru, Bantwal, and Uppinangady. A total of 11 shows were staged on March 31.

On April 1, the team staged the street play in Madikeri and Kushalnagar. They also staged it in Periyapatna, Hunasur, Nanjanagud, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Yelandoor, and on the premises of the Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner’s office. The last show was in R.T. Nagar in Mysuru, Mr. Shenoy said.

Mr. Shenoy told The Hindu that the public image wing has been involved in conducting awareness activities related to health and education. It started holding voter awareness street plays during the Assembly elections last year in which the plays were restricted to Puttur taluk.

“This time we decided to stage the street play across the four districts coming under Rotary 3181,” he said.

The 10-minute long street play, which has a dance, was conceptualised by theatre activist and Rotary Puttur Elite member Mounesh Vishwakarma. Apart from Mr. Shenoy, Rotarians Balu Naika, Pruthviraj, Rakesh Acharya, Chandramouli and Hemant were involved in staging the street play.

“As we travelled in six different vehicles, we also used the occasion to create awareness on road safety,” Mr. Shenoy said.

The programmes were meticulously planned and executed with cooperation of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation teams and Rotarians of the four districts, Mr. Shenoy added.

