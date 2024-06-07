Lok Sabha election results point to DMK-led coalition’s lead over rivals in 222 Assembly segments

The DMK-led front was ahead of its rivals in 222 Assembly segments, going by the data on Assembly constituency-wise performance of political parties in the 18th Lok Sabha election.

Of the remaining 12 segments, seven went to the AIADMK; two to the DMDK, its ally; and three to the PMK, a constituent of the BJP-led coalition.

Interestingly, in 32 Lok Sabha constituencies, the ruling coalition had leads in all the Assembly segments (192 in total) within them. Tiruvallur, Chennai South and Arakkonam in the northern region; Perambalur, Karur and Tiruchi in the central region; Coimbatore, Namakkal and the Nilgiris in the west; and Madurai, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi were among the constituencies where the ruling coalition had a complete hold over all the Assembly segments.

Though the DMK won in Dharmapuri, its nominee established a lead over the nearest rival from the PMK only in three segments - Palacode, Harur and Mettur, while the latter was ahead in the other three segments - Dharmapuri, Pennagaram and Pappireddipatti. Interestingly, during the 2021 Assembly election, the AIADMK, in an alliance with the PMK, won in Palacode, Harur and Pappireddipatti, and the PMK in Dharmapuri, Pennagaram and Mettur (coming under Salem district).

But this time, the AIADMK was marginally ahead of the PMK only in Harur. In all other places, the gap between the two was favourably inclined towards the latter.

As regards the principal Opposition party, it can draw consolation from the fact that it was able to maintain its lead in the Assembly segments of Edappadi and Kumarapalayam, which were won by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Electricity Minister P. Thangamani in the Assembly election three years ago. Likewise, in Thirumangalam, which falls under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and is represented by former Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar in the Assembly, the DMDK was ahead of the Congress, the DMK’s partner.

The AIADMK’s woes in Chennai appear to be growing. This is illustrated by the erosion in the party’s base in areas such as Royapuram and Dr. R.K. Nagar, once known to be strongholds of the party. D. Jayakumar was elected from Royapuram several times, and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa chose to contest from R.K. Nagar in the 2015 byelection. The party’s vote share in the two segments, which was in the range of 28%-30% in the 2021 Assembly election, has reduced to 22%.

Notwithstanding the overwhelming victory, the ruling party has a reason to be concerned, as two Assembly segments - Thirukkoyilur and Aruppukottai - where senior Ministers K. Ponmudy and K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran won hands down in 2021 preferred nominees of the AIADMK-led alliance. Also, in the Chidambaram constituency, the segments of Ariyalur and Jayamkondam (both of which were won by the DMK in the Assembly election) went the AIADMK’s way, even though the VCK won the seat.

