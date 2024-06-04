Congress leader Rahul Gandhi scripted a huge victory in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 3,64,422 votes over his nearest rival Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India.

While Gandhi polled 6,47,445 votes, Raja received 2,83,023 votes. BJP candidate K. Surendran stood in third position with 1,41,045 votes. Mr Gandhi could win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad with a record majority of 4,31,770 votes.

All eyes were on Gandhi to see if he could repeat the astonishing majority in his second term. Though the UDF leaders hoped for a 5 lakh majority, the contest this time is tougher with the LDF and NDA scouting strong candidates.

In the 2019 Lok sabha elections, Gandhi secured a majority of 64.8% votes while CPI’s P.P.Suneer came second with 25.2% votes.

Rahul Gandhi’s performance as the MP, and the national leader of a major party won the people’s favour this time.

Annie Raja, a national leader of the CPI, showcased good performance and carried out an intensive campaign. However, her efforts did not come to fruition. Whether it was Rahul Gandhi’s influence or the anti-incumbency mood against CPM that pushed Raja’s scores down is a matter of debate.

Rahul Gandhi’s landslide victory in the Rae Bareilly Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh also raised questions among the voters and UDF workers about which constituency he would quit in the coming days. If he leaves Wayanad it would lead to a bye-election.

BJP state President K. Surendran was the third major contender whose campaign failed to bring about positive results, though the vote share of BJP increased considerably.

Other contenders including P. R. Krishnan Kutty of BSP -1963 votes; independent candidates Ajeeb Mohammed – 804; K.Praseetha-840; A.C.Sinoj-903; K.P.Satyhyan-1059; and P.K.Radshakrishnan-562. Notta-6999.

