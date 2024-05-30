Lok Sabha election: In Punjab, AAP battles to reclaim its bastion of Sangrur; its unkept pre-poll promises remain a hindrance

As the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is toiling hard to regain its stronghold of Sangrur, which it lost in the 2022 Lok Sabha byelection, the path to victory in the 2024 general election appears to be a challenge as some people in the constituency are annoyed about unkept promises of the AAP government even in Punjab.

Sangrur parliamentary constituency, which is the home turf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is considered AAP’s bastion as Mr. Mann had won the Lok Sabha seat twice in 2014 and 2019.

The AAP made its mark in Punjab with a thumping majority in the 2022 Assembly polls. But within three months of assuming power, the party faced a major setback as it lost the parliamentary byelection in Sangrur constituency to Simranjit Singh Mann, a radical Sikh leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar).

The byelection to Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was necessitated as the segment fell vacant after Mr. Mann contested and won from Dhuri Assembly seat in the 2022 Assembly election.

Need for health clinics

At Sehna village in Barnala, Ram Kumar, who runs a tea stall, is annoyed with the government, which he says appears to be no different from the previous regimes. “Before the 2022 Assembly polls, they (AAP) promised to open Aam Aadmi clinics (mohalla clinics), so I was hoping that new clinics would come up, but actually what have they done? They (the government) have set up a clinic in the already existing building of my village’s primary health centre. They think people are fools, but it’s not the case. People can see through their intentions. But I am still hopeful as two-and-half years are left for the State government and they can still fulfil their promises to prove that they are different from other political parties,” he says.

“They should open a new clinic at some other place in the village, which would help people to access health services,” he adds.

Nodding his head regarding the issue of opening new clinics, Kulwinder Singh, a farmer, is however, happy with the State government’s effort to provide uninterrupted electricity for his farm. “These days I am getting uninterrupted power supply to use my tubewell, and the important thing is that it is during the day time, which helps me irrigate my farm work on time without staying awake at night. Earlier, the electricity for irrigating fields was supplied at night, which was a pain,” he says.

Malkit Kaur, the village head, confirmed that the Aam Aadmi clinic is being run in the already existing building of the primary health centre in the village. “The health centre is around 70 years old. In the same building, the Aam Aadmi clinic was started there last year,” she says.

Gurbakhsish Singh, a farmer in Sangrur’s Bhawanigarh town, is dismayed by AAP’s unfulfilled promises. “They (AAP) promised to provide minimum support price (MSP) for crops if they came to power in Punjab. But now, they don’t even talk about it. Why did they extend promises that they knew they couldn’t fulfil? There is an anti-incumbency against the BJP at the national level, but anti-incumbency against the AAP is also clear. Providing 300 units of free power is fine but the other commitments are needed to be fulfilled, if they want to prove themselves different from other parties,” he says.

CM’s promise

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was on May 28 campaigning for AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Dhuri (Sangrur), addressed a gathering where he said “soon all the women in Punjab will get ₹1,100 per month instead of the promised ₹1,000 per month.”

Kartar Kaur, a 65-year-old woman from Bimber village, however, has a reason to be sceptic. She says the delay in providing the ₹1,000 financial assistance to women as promised by the AAP before the Assembly election has only led to the firm belief that political parties do not care about their pre-poll promises once they get the power.

In Sangrur city, Harpreet Kaur, who is an assistant professor at a private college in nearby Barnala town, asserts that nothing concrete has changed on the ground since the new AAP government came to power. “They promised to eradicate the drug menace within a few months, but it is still prevalent. The youth and numerous students are in the grip of this menace. What’s the government doing?” she wonders.

Swaranjit Singh, a Sangrur-based social activist, hopes that good sense should prevail and that the State government should sincerely work towards people’s interests. “Numerous problems continue to plague the city. Filth across the city is one among many. As far as eradication of corruption is concerned, nothing beyond lip service has been achieved. They (AAP) spoke about bringing badlav (change) but no change is visible on the ground,” he says.