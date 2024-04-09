Lok Sabha election crucial to protect democratic and secular fabric of the country: CPI

April 09, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Tamil Nadu State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) R. Mutharasan on Monday said the Lok Sabha elections are crucial to the country for protecting the democratic and secular fabric of the country.

Addressing a street corner meeting in support of Congress Lok Sabha candidate V. Vaithilingam, the CPI secretary said defeating BJP was necessary to protect the constitution, democratic and secular fabric of the country. “This is a war and is crucial for the existence of the country. The people of Puducherry should elect Mr. Vaithilingam to protect the country from fascist forces,” he said.

Failed to meet promises

Criticising the National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and in Puducherry, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to fulfil election promises given to the voters.

In Puducherry, except for opening of new liquor shops and resto bars nothing substantial happened during the three-year regime of the NDA government. Puducherry is the only region in the country that does not have functioning ration shops. The government failed to reopen the fair price shops, he added.

Hitting out at the BJP candidate A. Namassivayam, who is also the Home Minister of the U.T., the CPI secretary said the government failed to prevent the sale of narcotic substances in Puducherry. Sale of ganja has increased in U.T. during the recent times, he added. He criticised the AIADMK for maintaining silence on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The AIADMK is trying to cheat the voters. They supported BJP and Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament. They do not want to criticise Mr. Modi,” he said.

Party Puducherry unit secretary A. M Saleem and former party MLA Nara Kalainathan participated in the campaign.