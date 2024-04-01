GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha election: Congress should have set up core committee to decide candidates, says Muniyappa

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies says party should have fielded a consensus candidate instead of ‘buckling under pressure’ of factions

April 01, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa

Senior leader of the Congress and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa said that instead of fielding candidates from outside in Kolar and Bagalkot constituencies, the party should have set up a core committee for discussing the pros and the cons of each candidate before announcing the list of candidates.

Mr. Muniyappa has been sulking after the party denied ticket to his son-in-law Chikka Peddanna to contest from Kolar reserved constituency in the Lok Sabha election on April 26.

The party has fielded K.V. Gowtham, president of the Bengaluru Central District Congress Committee.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Muniyappa said he has suggested that the party high command form a core committee to look into the issue of not only selecting candidates for elections but also for discussions on major issues. The government should take decisions on major subjects after discussions in the core committee of the party, he said.

The seven-time MP from Kolar said the party should have fielded a “consensus candidate” instead of buckling under the pressure of factional groups.

A group of legislators from Kolar apparently backed by former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar opposed the high command’s proposal to filed Mr. Peddanna.

Not sorted out

Without sorting out differences in the factions of the district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar had recommended the name of “neutral” candidate Mr. Gowtham, he regretted.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal contacted him but they were unable to solve the differences in the Kolar unit of the party, Mr. Muniyappa added.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.