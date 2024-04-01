Lok Sabha election: Congress banks on ‘silent’ women beneficiaries of guarantee schemes

April 01, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The role of women voters and their impact on the election results of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka is being keenly watched. While the Congress seems to be confident of securing their support from the guarantee schemes, the Opposition BJP is pushing the “Modi Ki Guarantee” narrative of development.

Relief amidst strife

Women voters outnumber men in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, and are being seen as silent electors with an independent choice in most cases.

Though political affiliation, patriarchal set up, caste and community considerations among others, normally dictate the choices, guarantee benefits coming as a relief during the time of price rise are being seen as among the biggest influences on the voting pattern among women this election.

Political insiders across the spectrum believe that women were among the biggest chunk who voted for the BJP in 2019.

In Karnataka, of the total 5.42 crore voters (as on March 16), 2.7 crore or nearly 50% are women, and the gender ratio in the electoral roll has been 999.

As many as 1.23 crore women, of the total eligible 1.33 crore, are direct beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, with monthly government assistance of ₹2,000, and women also benefit from Shakti, the free travel scheme for women in public transport.

Besides, the families benefit from the Gruha Jyothi (free electricity up to 200 units), the Anna Bhagya (₹170 per person/month), and the Yuva Nidhi, the scholarship scheme.

Caste calculations

“The Congress through the reach of the guarantees has built a strong narrative among the OBCs, the SCs, and the STs to counter the anti -Hindu narrative built against it. That is why the Congress is looking stronger in central Karnataka region and some pockets in Kalyana Karnataka region where the OBCs, the SCs, and the STs are high in number,” a BJP source said.

“Though many women beneficiaries among the OBCs, the SCs, and the STs are likely to favour the Congress, many beneficiaries from the upper castes, including those in the economically-weaker sections, are likely to vote for the BJP despite the benefits.”

However, a Congress source said that those who have not received the benefits over technical issues are unlikely to vote for the party, while not all who have received the benefits will favour the Congress. The State government is set to spend about ₹52,000 crore towards the five guarantee schemes this fiscal.

‘Seem to be happy’

Multiple sources among anganwadi workers, who were part of the recent survey on guarantee schemes, also believe that the women could play a key role in the poll outcome based on guarantee benefits.

“Rural women are often silent about their political preferences. They have benefitted immensely from the schemes when the prices of essential commodities have increased. They seem to be happy with the schemes and are likely to vote for the Congress in a good number,” said a leader of anganwadi workers.

Another BJP source said that the party leaders were not publicly criticising the guarantees to prevent an “anti-poor” narrative being set around it. Local leaders are speaking about the “ill effects” of guarantees and creating awareness about the development work under the Narendra Modi government.

“Problems of guarantees such as development work having stalled owing to lack of funds, schoolchildren in rural areas not getting adequate transport owing to the Shakti scheme and massive power cuts despite the Gruha Jyothi are being highlighted at the ground level to counter the guarantees,” the source said.

‘Guarantees vs. lies’

Exuding confidence of the Congress attracting votes from beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes, chairman of the State-level committee on implementation of the five guarantees schemes H.M. Revanna said: “The elections will be fought on the lines of our guarantees against the lies of Mr. Modi. The BJP has even copied our guarantee. Guarantees are not women -centric alone but for the entire family. Our ground-level workers would start reaching out to beneficiary families from this week and seek votes for the party on the basis of guarantee benefits.”

