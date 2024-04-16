Lok Sabha election 2024 | PM Narendra Modi is the instrument of the biggest, richest businessmen in India: Rahul Gandhi

April 16, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in Kozhikode on April 16, calling him an instrument of a few rich businessmen in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi alleged that Mr. Modi's job was to distract people from the real issues in the country, protect the richest businessmen in India and "forgive their bank loans". "PM Narendra Modi is the instrument of five or six of the biggest, richest businessmen in India," the sitting MP from Wayanad contended and claimed that Mr. Modi has given around ₹16 lakh crores to 20-25 people in the country.

"He does not talk of the issues farmers are facing in the country, the unemployment or the price rise," Mr. Gandhi said while speaking to party supporters, workers and the public at his roadshow from Kodiyathur in this district.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the electoral bonds were a form of extortion done by PM Modi. He also accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to destroy and change the Constitution and added that this was the only big issue of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and all other issues emanated from it.

This is Mr. Gandhi’s second visit to Wayanad since the dates for the Lok Sabha elections were announced. He filed his nomination papers this month and held a massive road show. In 2019, he won from the constituency with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes.

Polling in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.