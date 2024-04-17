April 17, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:25 am IST

The Supreme Court disagreed with the idea of a return to paper ballots to restore the “little man’s” confidence in the electoral process, saying machines give “absolutely accurate results” unless human bias maligns them.

The court was open to the testing of the “actual performance” of electronic voting machines (EVMs). It said the review should be wholly based on data provided by the Election Commission, and not opinion garnered from private quarters, including polls about EVMs.

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of indulging in corrupt practices amounting to bribery over the latter’s ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ outreach programme, and has asked the Election Commission (EC) to put a stop to it.

