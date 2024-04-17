GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates | SC rejects paper ballots, emphasizes trust in EVMs for accuracy

The BJP has accused the Congress of indulging in corrupt practices amounting to bribery, asking the EC to take action

April 17, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India, ahead of country's general elections, in New Delhi

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India, ahead of country's general elections, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Supreme Court disagreed with the idea of a return to paper ballots to restore the “little man’s” confidence in the electoral process, saying machines give “absolutely accurate results” unless human bias maligns them. 

The court was open to the testing of the “actual performance” of electronic voting machines (EVMs). It said the review should be wholly based on data provided by the Election Commission, and not opinion garnered from private quarters, including polls about EVMs.

ALSO READ | A referendum on India’s future

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of indulging in corrupt practices amounting to bribery over the latter’s ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ outreach programme, and has asked the Election Commission (EC) to put a stop to it.

For updates on April 16, click here.

Follow the latest updates here:

  • April 17, 2024 01:21
    Supreme Court says EVMs are accurate unless they are maligned by human bias

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday disagreed with the idea of a return to paper ballots to restore the “little man’s” confidence in the electoral process, saying machines give “absolutely accurate results” unless human bias maligns them.

    “Human weaknesses, including bias, may lead to a problem. Machines without human intervention would give absolutely accurate results,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, heading a two-judge Bench, observed.

    Read the full story here.

