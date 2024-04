April 06, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The Congress has released a list of candidates to contest in the Lok Sabha on its ticket from Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Ramakant Khalap will contest from Noth Goa, while Capt. Viriato Fernandes will contest from South Goa. In Madhya Pradesh, Satyapal Singh Sikarwar (Neetu), Praveen Pathak and Narendra Patel will contest on the party’s behalf in Morena, Gwalior and Khandwa respsectively.

Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla will contest from Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

