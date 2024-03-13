Lok Sabha election 2024 | BJP names 72 more candidates; Anurag Thakur, M.L. Khattar, Piyush Goyal among nominees

March 13, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand

The BJP on March 13 named 72 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur, and former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Basavaraj Bommai. BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand. In Delhi, it has fielded two new candidates — Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi. ADVERTISEMENT Click here to see the full list ALSO READ 2024 Lok Sabha polls | BJP first list of 195 candidates is out; PM Modi keeps Varanasi

In Karnataka, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will fight from Dharwad while former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa's son B. Y. Raghavendra will contest from Shivamogga.

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP's youth wing chief, will seek re-election from Bengaluru South.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family replaces Pratap Simha as the BJP candidate in the Mysore seat.

Earlier this month, the BJP had announced its first list of more than 190 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.