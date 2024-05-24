Lok Sabha 2024 is a battle for home for Ramvir Singh Bidhuri 

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from South Delhi in the Lok Sabha 2024 poll, is confident of the party’s victory in all seven seats of the Capital. “There is a clear trend of tremendous support for the BJP among the voters of South Delhi,” he says.

Mr. Bidhuri has a decades-long connection with his constituency. He grew up in the village of Tughlakabad and had contested in the first Delhi Legislative Assembly election in 1993.

A BJP veteran

The 71-year-old politician began his journey by joining Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad as a student activist in Delhi University. One of the most senior politicians of the BJP, Mr. Bidhuri has shared his career in politics with former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana and other notable leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Sahib Singh Verma.

Mr. Bidhuri was elected on a Janata Dal ticket from Badarpur in 1993. Since then, he has served as the MLA for Badarpur four times. Currently, he is the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

A struggle rooted in identity

South Delhi is populated by a number of Gujjar and Jat clans, who have settled in the constituency’s urban villages. Mr. Bidhuri is from one of these Gujjar groups. His principal opponent, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sahi Ram ‘Pehelwan’, is also a Gujjar.

During his time as MLA, Mr. Bidhuri had often raised the issues of unauthorised colonies and the development of urban villages in South Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah had taken note of the issues and said that if the BJP is elected to power, the party will try to regularise all unauthorised colonies in the Capital by 2026.

For his campaign, Mr. Bidhuri is focusing on two aspects, “The first is the achievements of the BJP-led Central government, and the second is development,” he says.

He also places importance upon issues of traffic, pollution and water crisis in the city, promising to work towards those goals.

Explaining his confidence about a BJP sweep in Delhi, Mr. Bidhuri says, “The workers are also putting in their best efforts to achieve the Prime Minister’s target of 400 seats.”

