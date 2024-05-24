GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha 2024 is a battle for home for Ramvir Singh Bidhuri 

One of the most senior politicians in the BJP’s Delhi roster, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is focusing on the Central government’s achievements in the last 10 years and the development of South Delhi constituency as his key campaign points.

Published - May 24, 2024 12:31 am IST

Satvika Mahajan

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from South Delhi in the Lok Sabha 2024 poll, is confident of the party’s victory in all seven seats of the Capital. “There is a clear trend of tremendous support for the BJP among the voters of South Delhi,” he says.

Mr. Bidhuri has a decades-long connection with his constituency. He grew up in the village of Tughlaqabad and had contested in the first Delhi Legislative Assembly election in 1993.

A BJP veteran

The 71-year-old politician began his journey by joining Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad as a student activist in Delhi University. One of the most senior politicians of the BJP, Mr. Bidhuri has shared his career in politics with former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana and other notable leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Sahib Singh Verma.

Mr. Bidhuri was elected on a Janata Dal ticket from Badarpur in 1993. Since then, he has served as the MLA for Badarpur four times. Currently, he is the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

A struggle rooted in identity

South Delhi is populated by a number of Gujjar and Jat clans, who have settled in the constituency’s urban villages. Mr. Bidhuri is from one of these Gujjar groups. His principal opponent, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sahi Ram ‘Pehelwan’, is also a Gujjar.

During his time as MLA, Mr. Bidhuri had often raised the issues of unauthorised colonies and the development of urban villages in South Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah had taken note of the issues and said that if the BJP is elected to power, the party will try to regularise all unauthorised colonies in the Capital by 2026.

For his campaign, Mr. Bidhuri is focusing on two aspects, “The first is the achievements of the BJP-led Central government, and the second is development,” he says.

He also places importance upon issues of traffic, pollution and water crisis in the city, promising to work towards those goals.

Explaining his confidence about a BJP sweep in Delhi, Mr. Bidhuri says, “The workers are also putting in their best efforts to achieve the Prime Minister’s target of 400 seats.”   

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Aam Aadmi Party / national elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.