Lok Sabha 2024: India’s first 3D dummy ballot units to educate voters in Assam

April 23, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The dummy units resemble the real ballot units used by the Election Commission

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

Central Assam’s Kamrup district has introduced 3D dummy ballot units, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to familiarise electors with the voting process. Conceived by the District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Keerthi Jalli, these units were developed by the Department of Design of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati.

“These units will serve as effective educational tools to boost voter confidence and participation in remote areas where voters may be hesitant to use the EVMs,” she said.

The district, within Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, will vote in the third phase on May 7.

