Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress committed scams in all three worlds, J.P. Nadda says in Bihar

April 24, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Patna

In his first election campaign in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda lashed out at the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, calling it a coalition of those who promote nepotism and corruption. Mr. Nadda, who on Wednesday campaigned in three Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar, also accused the Opposition parties for keeping the country in the fire of casteism, appeasement, anarchy, and division.

On the last day of election campaign in Bhagalpur for the second phase of voting in Bihar, Mr. Nadda addressed a public meeting at Sandis Compound.

During his speech, Mr. Nadda attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, and other political parties of the INDIA bloc. He also spoke of the achievements and schemes of rolled out by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“The INDIA alliance is just an alliance of those who promote nepotism and corruption. Throughout their lives, they condemned each other and are now hugging each like friends. These people are neck deep in corruption,” Mr. Nadda alleged.

He listed the names of most of the political parties and their leaders of INDIA bloc and described them as family run parties. Mr. Nadda also asserted that one half of the INDIA bloc leaders are in jail, referring to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of the Aam Aadmi Party. He said that the other half are in are out on bail, calling out Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and P. Chidambaram, and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad.

“Lalu Yadav was sent to jail by Congress under MISA [Maintenance of Internal Security Act] for taking part in Jayaprakash Narayan’s movement. Today, Lalu Prasad is sitting next to the very Rahul Gandhi, whose grandmother Indira Gandhi has initiated MISA, and teaching him how to cook mutton,” Mr. Nadda charged. The event in question refers to a video which went viral in September 2023, which features the RJD chief teaching Mr. Gandhi how to cook a mutton curry.

Mr. Nadda asserted that whether it is in the domain of social justice or in the field of political movements, Bihar has always provided leaders to the country.

“This State is full of possibilities but remained backward due to appeasement, anarchy, and casteism of dynastically oriented politicians,” Mr. Nadda said.

He expressed happiness saying that the enthusiasm and overwhelming support in the public meeting shows that the people of the Bihar have made up their mind to make the NDA victorious on all the seats.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji we are ensuring all-round development of all regions and all sections. This is the reason why the people of Bihar have decided to give all the seats to the NDA,” Mr. Nadda said.

While referring to the several scams unearthed during the Congress regime, Mr. Nadda called back to coal, rice, and sugar scams, as well as the Commonwealth Games scam, and also cited the 2G scam as well as the scam in purchase of Agusta-Westland helicopter.

“The Congress committed scams everywhere whether it be nabh, paataal, and jal [in the sky, beneath the earth, and inside the waters],” Mr. Nadda quipped.

After Bhagalpur, Mr. Nadda addressed public meetings in the Khagaria and Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. All the seats will vote in the third phase on May 7.