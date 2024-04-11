ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha 2024: BJP fields NISHAD Party MLA from U.P.’s Bhadohi

April 11, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Lucknow

A ticket for Mr. Bind is being seen as an outreach to the sizeable Nishad community in the region by the BJP-led NDA

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday named Vinod Kumar Bind as its candidate from Bhadohi Parliamentary seat. Mr. Bind, who represents the Majhawan Assembly constituency under Mirzapur district, is presently associated with the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party, which is a BJP ally in U.P. He had defeated the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rohit Shukla by over 33,000 votes in the 2022 Assembly election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nishad, Bind, Mallah, Sahani, and Kewat communities are represented in sizeable numbers in the Eastern U.P. regions adjoining Bhadohi. A ticket for Mr. Bind is being seen as an outreach to the community by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

This is particularly significant, given that in 2019 the BJP candidate Ramesh Chand Bind defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ranganath Mishra by over 43,000 votes.

The Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance declared former Congress MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, the great-grandson of Congress stalwart and former U.P. CM Kamalapati Tripathi, as their candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US