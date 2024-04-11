GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha 2024: BJP fields NISHAD Party MLA from U.P.’s Bhadohi

A ticket for Mr. Bind is being seen as an outreach to the sizeable Nishad community in the region by the BJP-led NDA

April 11, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday named Vinod Kumar Bind as its candidate from Bhadohi Parliamentary seat. Mr. Bind, who represents the Majhawan Assembly constituency under Mirzapur district, is presently associated with the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party, which is a BJP ally in U.P. He had defeated the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rohit Shukla by over 33,000 votes in the 2022 Assembly election.

The Nishad, Bind, Mallah, Sahani, and Kewat communities are represented in sizeable numbers in the Eastern U.P. regions adjoining Bhadohi. A ticket for Mr. Bind is being seen as an outreach to the community by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

This is particularly significant, given that in 2019 the BJP candidate Ramesh Chand Bind defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ranganath Mishra by over 43,000 votes.

The Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance declared former Congress MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, the great-grandson of Congress stalwart and former U.P. CM Kamalapati Tripathi, as their candidate.

General Elections 2024 / Uttar Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party

