Lok Sabha 2024 | BJP avoiding ‘400’ slogan as it fears impending defeat, Akhilesh claims 

May 02, 2024 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have lagged far behind in the first two phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. This, Mr. Yadav said, explains the absence of the “400 paar”slogan.

Mr. Yadav, who was addressing a rally in Mainpuri, cautioned voters that the slogan was aimed at changing the Indian Constitution, and only fell out of favour with BJP leaders after they witnessing a pushback from the common voters.

“In the first two phases, the BJP and its allies have lagged far behind, so they have stopped using their slogan of crossing beyond 400 seats. This election is to save democracy, because these people [the BJP] want to change the Constitution. They [the BJP] have made big promises, claiming that they will double the income of farmers. Has your income doubled even after ten years of BJP rule in the Centre, or after seven years in Uttar Pradesh?” Mr. Yadav asked at a rally in support of SP candidate and sitting Lok Sabha member Dimple Yadav.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency is considered a stronghold of the SP, as the party has won every Parliamentary election since 1996, with the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav representing the high profile seat four times. In the 2022 byelection, held after the demise of the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ms. Yadav, who is the wife of the current SP chief Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, won the seat by over 2,88,000 votes.

Targeting the BJP, Mr. Yadav said the continuous recruitment examination paper leaks in the state highlights the level of corruption. “Recently the police recruitment exam was held. The government said that the exam will be held in two days and this time the paper will not be leaked, but the police recruitment paper also got leaked. It shows the level of corruption, this government is playing with the future of youths and students,” he alleged.

Pitching the relationship of the SP first family with the seat, Mr. Yadav hailed voters for supporting the party candidates. “This Lok Sabha constituency of Mainpuri and Jaswantnagar Assembly seat is known all over the country. You all have seen Netaji [Mulayam Singh Yadav] very closely when he contested his first election. You have always helped him and Chacha [SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav] has been continuously associated with this place,” he said.

Mr. Shivpal Singh Yadav, who represents the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat, was also present on the stage. He accused the BJP of exploiting the voters. “These dishonest people have not done even a single thing; they have only exploited the public. Note it down that our government will be formed. This time not even one of those who lie or cheat will win the seats,” he said.

