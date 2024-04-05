Local and national issues to the fore in capital battleground

April 05, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The air resonated with the thunderous beats of drums as Chala embraced a festive atmosphere, marked by a vibrant surge of red flowing through the narrow lanes of the market.

Pannian Raveendran, representing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, promptly arrives for his election campaign. In perfect timing, the announcer declares: “What we need is a trustworthy citizen, not just a global citizen,” setting the tone for the campaign.

The sly jab at incumbent MP and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Shashi Tharoor strikes a chord with the cheering onlookers.

Known affectionately as Raviettan, the seasoned CPI leader, ventures into the crowd, warmly welcomed by individuals with whom he shares a strong bond. Revered as a champion of the working classes, he has actively participated in protests addressing the livelihood concerns of various groups in the region.

“He is integral to our community, offering support during moments of both prosperity and adversity,” says Abdul Razak, a trader, emphasizing the need for an MP who is accessible and responsive to the demands of Thiruvananthapuram.

Approximately 30 km away, Mr. Tharoor navigated through sand, puddles, and marine debris on the coast of Poovar, recently battered by a swell surge. Accompanied by party workers and local residents, the Congress leader surveyed the aftermath of the natural calamity, which forced several families to relocate to nearby relief shelters.

The coastal region of Thiruvananthapuram has been pivotal in all three of his constituency victories, despite some reservations about his support for the Vizhinjam international seaport project. Nevertheless, the UDF remains confident in securing a fourth consecutive victory here.

Mr. Tharoor reaffirms his commitment to the welfare of the coastal community, citing his support during Cyclone Ockhi.

Mary Dasan, a fisherwoman, stresses the importance of leaders like Mr. Tharoor representing Kerala in Parliament to address prevailing injustices.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar encounters a deluge of complaints during his campaign visit to the Pazhinjippara colony in Aryancode.

Describing her struggle to construct her own home, Pushpabhai, a home nurse, expresses disappointment with the assistance provided by the State government’s LIFE Mission, finding it insufficient to finish the project. Battling to cover her daily expenses, the widow shares that her relentless attempts to secure additional funds have been fruitless. “I’ve been sleeping on a wooden plank in someone else’s house that still lacks a power connection. I have nowhere else to turn.”

Mr. Chandrasekhar pledges to address such issues by tapping into funds from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “Give me the opportunity to serve you. I am capable of bringing changes in your lives in five years. I will not need 15 or 20 years to address such issues,” he said.

The electoral fervour in Thiruvananthapuram has intensified with discussions spanning from essential concerns like housing and employment to broader national issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the turmoil in Manipur, igniting heated debates.

