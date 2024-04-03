GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Linking ballot and control units through VVPAT in third generation EVMs goes against rules, alleges R.S. Bharathi

April 03, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
R.S. Bharathi

DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi on Wednesday alleged that the configuration of connecting the ballot units with the control units through VVPAT devices in between in the third-generation Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) goes against the provisions of Conduct of Election Rules.

Mr. Bharathi told journalists that “in the third-generation EVMs introduced by the Election Commission, the ballot units are not directly connected with the control units. It has raised suspicion that it may lead to discrepancies in the voting and counting.”

“The DMK had urged the Chief Election Commissioner, during his visit to Chennai, to ensure that the ballot units in EVMs are connected directly with the control units without placing the VVPAT devices in between them. However, there was no response from the Election Commission. That’s why we have approached the court,” he said.

Further, he alleged that the new configuration goes against the provisions of the Conduct of Election Rules. He also claimed that persons associated with the BJP were involved in manufacturing EVMs.

