March 19, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda on March 19 ordered owners of licenced weapons to deposit their firearms with the jurisdictional police station in Bengaluru immediately.

Mr. Dayananda, who is also the executive magistrate, said that the election code of conduct mandates arms licence holders to deposit their weapons at the police station to ensure law and order, and peaceful conduct of elections.

The order is not applicable to officials of Central and government departments, public and private sector banks and their security agencies. The order also excludes sportspersons who are part of the national rifle association and the Kodava community who are entitled to display weapons by long-standing law, customs and usage.

People seeking exemption from depositing their fire arms in ‘exceptionally deserving cases’ can file applications before the DCPs on or before March 25.

The deposited weapons will be returned to the owners on June 11.