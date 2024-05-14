GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Let’s hope for the best, KTR tells party rank and file after polling

Published - May 14, 2024 07:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS president K.T. Rama Rao along with his family after casting vote in Hyderabad on Monday.

BRS president K.T. Rama Rao along with his family after casting vote in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao thanked the people of Telangana, leaders and grass-root soldiers of the party, asking them to “hope for the best after a hard fought battle”.

In a social media post after the scheduled polling hours, he thanked the party rank and file wholeheartedly and stated that “it’s not how you can punch, but it’s about how hard a punch you can take yet continue to fight. Right after the tough loss in the Assembly elections, it was not easy to get back on your feet and fight. But the party ranks have shown tremendous courage and determination to fight, and stand with the party and its leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao.”

Mr. Rama Rao also expressed special gratitude to “social media warriors” who helped the party in the difficult battle over the past five months. “We don’t have a paid IT cell like other parties,” he stated. “It’s just love for Telangana and KCR that had driven the BRS social media family to be so vocal and ferocious,” he added.

