LDF workers accuse Biju Ramesh of bribing voters in Aruvikkara

April 19, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:31 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tension prevailed in Aruvikkara on Friday night following a visit of hotelier Biju Ramesh to Vadakkemala colony, with Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers accusing him of attempting to bribe voters to influence the election results in the Attingal constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LDF workers alleged that Mr. Ramesh, a close relative of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Adoor Prakash had visited the colony around 7 p.m. along with six others. They claimed that they were maintaining a vigil in regions in which the UDF candidate had allegedly attempted to bribe voters in the previous elections.

After the Aruvikkara police arrived at the spot following reports of tension between LDF workers and Mr. Ramesh, the vehicles were taken to the police station, where Election Commission officials carried out checks in which nothing was recovered.

Mr. Ramesh told press persons outside the station that he had called the police since he had nothing to hide. The area continued to remain tense late into the night as LDF workers and a few of Mr. Ramesh’s supporters gathered outside the station. A local leader of the CPI(M) has lodged complaints with the Election Commission and the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.