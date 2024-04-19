GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

LDF, UDF two sides of the same coin, says J.P. Nadda 

April 19, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:32 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM::KERALA....19/04/2024::NDA Candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar with JP Nadda during a a road show in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM::KERALA....19/04/2024::NDA Candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar with JP Nadda during a a road show in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are two sides of the same coin, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P.Nadda has said.

Speaking at an election campaign rally for Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the party’s candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency here on Friday, he said that it is about time sitting MP Shashi Tharoor is given a break, since he has not been able to contribute anything to the capital city.

He alleged that the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties is meant to shield the corrupt. Most of the leaders of the alliance parties are either facing corruption charges or are in jail for the same. A vote for Mr. Chandrasekhar would become a vote for development under Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kerala / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.