LDF, NDA to file nominations on April 3

April 02, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Thomas Chazhikadan, the candidate fielded by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kottayam, and the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate Thushar Vellappally are slated to file their nomination papers on Wednesday.

Mr. Chazhikadan will file his nomination before the returning officer and District Collector V. Vigneswari, around 10:30 a.m. Prior to the filing of his nomination, the LDF will organise a roadshow in Kottayam, commencing from the Kerala Congress (M) State committee office at Vayaskarakunnu.

Mr. Vellappally will arrive to submit his nomination papers after offering prayers at the Kanikulangara Devi temple near Cherthala. Accompanied by the NDA leadership in Kottayam, he is slated to submit the papers before the Collector around 11:30 a.m.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K. Francis George will submit nomination papers on Thursday. Mariamma Oommen, wife of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, handed over the money to be deposited along with the nomination papers to Mr. George during a brief function staged in front of the late leader’s tomb at St. George Orthodox church in Puthuppally on Tuesday. Ms. Oommen is also slated to attend the election campaign of Mr. George in the coming days.

As many as five independent candidates have submitted nomination papers in Kottayam so far.