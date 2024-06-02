LDF in Kerala rejects exit poll predictions; term it suspicious, politically motivated

The ruling Left in Kerala termed the exit poll predictions as "suspicious" and "politically motivated". The exit polls said that the BJP-led NDA will open its account and end its electoral drought in a State dominated by the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.

LDF convener and veteran CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan said the exit poll predictions were not arrived at through some scientific findings or experiments, "it was not based on public sentiments" and was not an observation following a proper analysis of the elections.

"I suspect it is politically motivated. All the exit polls have taken a stand that repeats and strengthens what the BJP has been saying till now (about the poll results). That is what makes it even more suspicious," he told a TV channel.

Mr. Jayarajan said that, therefore, there should be extreme vigil during the counting process on June 4.

The exit polls predicted that the BJP will nationally win over 350 seats and that it will open its account in Kerala.

Rejecting the predictions, Mr. Jayarajan questioned on what basis the exit polls predicted that the BJP will open its account in the State. "I believe it is a political creation. The BJP has hardly any chance of opening its account in Kerala. The actual fact is that the BJP will not get even one seat in Kerala," he said.

The LDF convener further said that Kerala was a secular state with a new generation that was highly educated and secular in its outlook. "Kerala society does not wish for a communal party to come here," he added.

On being asked whether Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's prediction of the INDIA bloc winning 295 seats was accurate, Mr. Jayarajan said "the fact is that it is possible". "In two days the picture will be clear," he added.

‘Orchestrated’ predictions

On Saturday, CPI National Council Secretary Binoy Viswam said on social media platform 'X' that the exit polls were "orchestrated" predictions that were part of a pre-designed strategy. He had also said, while speaking to PTI, that exit polls were run by corporate houses, who have a political affinity for the BJP at their core.

“We, after observing the situation at the national level and studying the prospects of the INDIA parties, are almost confident that we are going to win,” he said.