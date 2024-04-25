GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

LDF accused of carrying weapons during electioneering

Surveillance camera footage of a car that was part of the motorcade of the Alathur LDF candidate carrying the weapons was released by the UDF

April 25, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has alleged finding weapons in a car that was part of the motorcade that took part in the electioneering finale of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Alathur K. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday.

Surveillance camera footage of the vehicle carrying the weapons was released by the UDF on Thursday. The CCTV footage was from Thonoorkkara, near Mr. Radhakrishnan’s house. The UDF has lodged a police complaint along with the CCTV visuals in which weapons were shown being removed from the vehicle. It accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of trying to scuttle the elections.

However, the CPI(M) said that they were the tools used for removing campaign boards of Mr. Radhakrishnan. Police said they were investigating the matter.

The UDF has alleged that Mr. Radhakrishnan had visited persons with criminal backgrounds in jail.

UDF candidate in Alathur Ramya Haridas said that the LDF, the CPI(M) in particular, was trying to torpedo the elections.

With inputs from Thrissur bureau

