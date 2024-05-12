Last-ditch effort to woo voters in Karimnagar ahead of phase 4 polling

Karimnagar, on May 11, witnessed hectic politicking marking the culmination of the high-octane campaign for the Lok Sabha seat.

Contestants of the main political parties and Independent candidates raced against time to woo voters.

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar led a huge rally titled “Shakti Yatra” in the town in support of the party candidate V. Rajender Rao.

BJP organised a bike rally. Party general secretary and candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Hyderabad MLA Raja Singh, among others, participated in the rally.

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao addressed a roadshow in Huzurabad town on Saturday afternoon to muster support for candidate B. Vinod Kumar.

In Khammam, mega bike rallies by the Congress and the BJP marked the finale to their respective election campaigns. The BJP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao led a bike rally in the town.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao held a road show in support of the Congress candidate R Raghuram Reddy. The BRS cadre conducted a vigorous door-to-door campaign for the party candidate Nama Nageswara Rao on the last day of campaigning.

In Peddapalli district, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu addressed a huge rally in Manthani town to muster support for Gaddam Vasmi Krishna, the Congress party candidate from Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat.

