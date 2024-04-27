GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Large number of Sikhs, including DSGMC members, join BJP

Sikhs in New Delhi join BJP, citing government support and welfare measures for the community by PM Modi

April 27, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A large number of Sikhs, including members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGNC), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 27.

Citing a host of measures taken by the government to help the minority community, BJP president J.P Nadda on the occasion said if anybody has really worked for the community, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Nadda also cited central government decisions such as the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration for donations to the Golden Temple, and the action against the accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases.

He said the BJP highly regarded the contribution and sacrifices of the community for the country and will keep working for its welfare.

The BJP has been in an overdrive to deepen its bond with Sikhs and is looking to put up a strong fight in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, where they are in a majority. A number of well known Sikh politicians from the state have joined the party recently.

