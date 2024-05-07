ADVERTISEMENT

Lalu's statement favouring reservation to Muslims violates spirit of Mandal Commission: Janata Dal (United)

May 07, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Janata Dal (United) criticises Lalu Prasad for advocating Muslim reservation, stating it goes against Constitution and Mandal Commission

PTI

The Janata Dal (United) slammed RJD president Lalu Prasad on May 7 for favouring reservation for Muslims. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Janata Dal (United) slammed RJD president Lalu Prasad on May 7 for favouring reservation for Muslims, saying his stand violates the basic spirit of the Constitution as well as the Mandal Commission report.

Such a statement is tantamount to a conspiracy against the backwards who get reservation due to their social and educational backwardness, Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K.C. Tyagi said.

"Prasad's statement is condemnable," he said, adding that it is unfortunate that someone like the former Bihar Chief Minister, who was part of the movement for the implementation of the Mandal Commission report, is saying so.

The Commission had recommended reservation to the socially and educationally backward sections among Hindus as well as Muslims, who are also divided along the caste lines, Mr. Tyagi said, asserting that religion can never be a criteria for extending quota benefits.

The Constitution also favours reservation for socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and never mentions religion as a criteria, he said.

Mr. Prasad told reporters in Patna that he is in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims.

He alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre wants to do away with reservation by scrapping the Constitution.

