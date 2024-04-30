Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya has assets worth around ₹16 cr: affidavit

April 30, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - Patna

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya, who is contesting the elections from Saran Lok Sabha seat as a Mahagathbandhan nominee, has movable and immovable assets worth ₹15.82 crore, he affidavit shows. Her husband has movable and immovable assets worth ₹19.86 crore.

Ms. Acharya filed her nomination papers from Saran Lok Sabha seat on Monday. She was accompanied by her parents RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi. Her siblings Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tej Pratap Yadav, former state minister, and Misa Bharati accompanied her.

Saran will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

According to the affidavit filed by her to the returning officer along with her nomination papers, Ms. Acharya declared she has movable assets worth ₹2.99 crore and immovable assets worth ₹12.82 crore. Her husband has movable assets worth ₹6.92 crore and immovable assets worth ₹12.94 crore. She has ₹20 lakh cash in hand, whereas her husband has ₹10 lakh in cash.

Ms. Acharya has five bank accounts and gold jewellery worth ₹29.70 lakh and silver jewellery worth ₹3.85 lakh. Her husband has seven bank accounts and gold jewellery worth ₹23.40 lakh and silver jewellery worth ₹2.80 lakh.

According to her affidavit, her postal address is 208, Kautilya Nagar, MP/MLA Colony, Patna, while she also has a commercial property worth ₹68.62 lakh in Patna.

Ms. Acharya, who gained popularity for donating a kidney to her father, has been campaigning in Saran for the last few days.

With her electoral debut from Saran, she is the fourth child of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi to join formally politics. A doctor by profession, Ms. Acharya moved to Singapore after her marriage. She is pitted against former Union minister and BJP nominee Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran.

Addressing a public meeting after she filed her nomination papers, Mr. Tejashwi Yadav exuded confidence that his elder sister will receive support from voters of the constituency which their father had represented several times until his disqualification in 2013, when he was convicted in a fodder scam case.

"My sister did an exemplary service to our parents, she will serve the people of Saran in the same spirit," he said, referring to donation of kidney by Acharya to Prasad.

