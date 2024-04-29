Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya files nomination from Bihar’s Saran seat

April 29, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - Patna

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad filed her nomination papers on April 29 from Saran Lok Sabha seat.

She was accompanied by father Mr. Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, eldest sister Misa Bharti and two of her brothers Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav.

After filing the nomination, a public meeting was organised at Rajendra Stadium in Chapra where Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav appealed to the people to vote for her. Even Ms. Acharya urged the people to vote in her favour so that Saran can develop and can set an example.

Probably addressing her first public meeting Ms. Acharya said, “After roaming the entire constituency, I have understood the problem and issues over here. I have left all the facilities which I was getting abroad and have come here to make Saran a beautiful, developed and modern constituency. Like a mother taking care of the family members, I will take care of this constituency.”

Currently based in Singapore, Ms. Acharya came to limelight when she donated her kidney to her ailing father who is suffering from multiple diseases. She is married to Rao Samresh Singh having two sons and one daughter.

Appealing to the people of Saran, Mr. Tejashwi Yadav said, “My father has given the ticket on the suggestion of the people of Saran. I believe that my sister will do much better work than my father. You all know very well what sacrifice she has made, I don’t need to mention it now.”

He also explained the bond of love between brother and sister by saying that his blood group and Ms. Acharya blood group is O + and the rest of the family members have B group.

Mr. Yadav further said, “Rohini is not a leader, she will serve Saran as your daughter and sister. The people of Saran should not fall in the trap of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who only tells lies. Now it is the duty of the people of Saran to secure her victory. The candidate (read BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy) contesting against her is Hawa-Hawai neta. He himself is accepting that people will vote him on the name of Modi ji, it means he does not have his own capability.”

Taking a potshot at Mr. Modi over his alleged false promises, Mr. Yadav said, “He has told lies to the nation saying black money will come in 100 days, petrol diesel price will come down to ₹30, by 2022 income of farmers would be doubled, will create 2 crore jobs every year, every family will be given permanent house, ₹15 lakh will be given in everyone bank account’s. All this never happened, he is the biggest liar.”

He asserted that PM often forgets his promises and sang the popular song of actor Govinda’s film Saajan Chale Sasural by tweaking its lyrics and said, “Govinda ka film ka ek gana suna hoga- tum to dhokebaaz ho wada kar ke bhool jaate ho, roz roz modi ji tum aisa karoge, roz roz modi ji tum aisa karoge janta jo rooth gayi to haath maloge, arey tum to dhokebaaz ho vada kar ke bhul jaate ho.“

The Saran seat was once a stronghold of Mr. Prasad’s family. The RJD chief himself had won the seat, first in 1977, then in 1989, 2004, and 2009. In 2014, however, his wife unsuccessfully contested the election from Saran; in 2019, Chandrika Rai, the father of Mr. Prasad’s daughter-in-law, was defeated by Mr. Rudy.

Ms. Rabri and Mr. Tej Pratap did not address the gathering, however Mr. Prasad did.

“My daughter Rohini Acharya is continuously working for you and you will have to secure her victory by a huge margin. BJP wants to snatch the rights of the poor people. Saran is my Karmbhoomi, I have done a lot of work over here by giving a rail factory to a wheel factory to this constituency. Now, you all have to give the blessing to my daughter,” Mr. Prasad said.

Saran will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

