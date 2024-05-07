Lalu bats for Muslim reservation, PM Modi accuses Oppn. not to see ‘beyond appeasement’

May 07, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on May 7 expressed support for reservation to Muslims and accused BJP-led central government for trying to finish off the Constitution of the country and its democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted quickly and accused Opposition for not being able to see “beyond appeasement”.

“Reservation to milna chahiye Musalmano ko [The Muslims must get reservation]”, Mr Prasad said when media persons asked him in Patna whether Muslims of the country should get reservation. “They [the BJP-led central government] wants to finish off constitution and democracy of the country” added Mr Prasad. “People are voting for us and people of the country have now come to know about this and that is why they [BJP[ are raising the issue [again and again over this]”, added Mr Prasad.

While addressing a public meeting at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted quickly, “they [Opposition] can’t see beyond appeasement. If it come to themselves, they will even take your breathing rights away”. PM Modi also took a dig at Mr Prasad’s “hours ago given statement” saying, “a fodder scam accused leader who is out on bail is advocating reservation for Muslims”. “He [Lalu Prasad] says reservation should be given to the Muslims and it means whatever reservation SC / ST and OBC have, they want to give it Muslims”, PM Modi further said.

“They [Oppn] are doing such things because their vote bank is only left with minorities, Now Congress also wants to decide who will play in cricket or not on the basis of religion”, PM Modi took a jibe.

Meanwhile, leader of NDA alliance partner in Bihar Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan condemned Lalu Prasad’s statement over Muslim reservation and asserted that “NDA would cross 400 mark in the current Lok Sabha elections”.

Polling on five seats in Bihar Jhanjharpur, Araria, Khagaria, Madhepura and Supaul in third phase went over 25% in first few hours.

